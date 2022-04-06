Two major south of Scotland events confirmed following a three-year absence

Two major south of Scotland events have confirmed they are planning their return after a three-year absence.

The Border Union Agricultural Show and Stranraer Oyster Festival have not been held since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

The agricultural show will be at Springwood Park in Kelso at the end of July. It celebrates rural life.

In 2019, the community-run Oyster Festival had attracted more than 17,000 people to the shores of Loch Ryan - home of Scotland’s last remaining wild, native oyster fishery.

The festival celebrates the town’s native oyster heritage and it traditionally hosts the Scottish Oyster Shucking Championship, alongside a three-day programme of chef demonstrations, entertainment and activities.

Romano Petrucci, Chair of Stranraer Development Trust, says now is the right time to bring back the popular event.

He said: “Our goal is to bring our community, visitors and guests together in a way that retains the truly wonderful festival atmosphere that Stranraer Oyster Festival is known for, while being mindful of the need for fresh air and space throughout.

"We have also put a lot of effort into creating a mind-blowingly-good festival programme, with some fantastic celebrity chefs lined up and some seriously delicious experiences on offer.”

The event takes place from 2nd – 4th September 2022.