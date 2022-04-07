A man who died in an A6 crash has been identified by Cumbria police.

David Steven Ware, known as Dave, 55, of Willow Drive, Charnock Richard, Chorley was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision on the A6 north of Shap on Sunday 3 April.

The collision involved a grey Peugeot 2008 and two motorcycles.

In tribute his family said: “Dave was a kind and loving family man with a larger than life personality.

“He was loved and respected by all that knew him.

“He had a passion and enthusiasm for everything he did in life and he will be greatly missed.

“We would like to thank the police, the paramedics and the air ambulance for all of their effort and support.”