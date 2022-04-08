Rally held at Cairnryan to protest against P&O sacking 800 workers
A rally has taken place at Cairnryan to protest against P&O Ferries sacking 800 workers.
Last month the company replaced these workers with cheaper agency ones without notice.
This is the second official protest at the site in just over a fortnight.
The Cairnryan to Larne crossing has been suspended since the middle of March but is due to resume next week.
P&O Ferries say losses of a hundred million pounds a year left them with no choice but to shed jobs.
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) announced via their Twitter page that they would be protesting.