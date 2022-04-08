Rally held at Cairnryan to protest against P&O sacking 800 workers

Last month the company replaced these workers with cheaper agency ones without notice. Credit: ITV

A rally has taken place at Cairnryan to protest against P&O Ferries sacking 800 workers.

Last month the company replaced these workers with cheaper agency ones without notice.

This is the second official protest at the site in just over a fortnight.

The Cairnryan to Larne crossing has been suspended since the middle of March but is due to resume next week.

P&O Ferries say losses of a hundred million pounds a year left them with no choice but to shed jobs.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) announced via their Twitter page that they would be protesting.

Former P&O employee sues company for unfair dismissal and discrimination
P&O Ferries agreement with DFDS ends leaving passengers in the lurch
Easter travel chaos as 23-mile stretch of M20 closed due to ferry shortage