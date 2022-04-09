14-year-old cyclist killed in collision on A595 in West Cumbria

A 14-year-old cyclist has died in a traffic collision on the A595 in West Cumbria.At 8.06pm yesterday (8 April) police received a report of a collision at Prospect Hill, Waberthwaite. The collision involved a silver Kia Sorento and a mountain bike.The rider of the mountain bike, a 14-year-old boy from the local area, died at the scene.

The crash left the road closed for some time last night.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this incident to contact them.Anyone with information can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 172 of 8 April 2022. You can also phone 101 or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via SCIU@cumbria.police.uk.