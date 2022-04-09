Cumbria Police’s 101 non-emergency number experiencing technical issues

Cumbria Constabulary are currently experiencing intermittent technical issues with the non-emergency 101 number.The issue has affected some, not all, non-emergency calls this morning (9 April). Officers are calling back those who have experienced this issue when attempting to call.Emergency 999 calls are unaffected and continue to be answered.The force says work is underway to resolve the issue.

In the meantime, members of the public are encouraged to use the online non-emergency crime reporting form or use the ‘Live Chat’ facility on the constabulary’s website.To report non-emergencies, please report via the constabulary’s online reporting form which is available by visiting www.cumbria.police.uk/report-It or use the ‘Live Chat’ facility which is accessible via the ‘Live Chat’ button on the Constabulary’s website home page.