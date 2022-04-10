P&O Ferry services resume between Cairnryan and Larne

P&O Ferry services have resumed this morning between Cairnryan and Larne.

Services ground to a halt last month after the company sacked 800 staff over video call with the intention of replacing them with cheaper agency workers.

The lack of ferries has lead to congestion and extra pressure for other ferry companies offering passage between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

It is hoped that the resumption of P&O crossings will ease this bottleneck.

A spokesperson for P&O Ferries said:

"On Friday, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) completed its most recent inspection of the European Causeway, and have confirmed it is safe to sail.

"We are delighted that we will be able to restart full services between Larne and Cairnryan from 8am, Sunday 10th April."