A man in his twenties has died in a crash on the A66 near Warcop.

Emergency services were called at 3.18pm on Saturday 9 April following a report of a collision involving a car and a lorry.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, medics and passers-by, the driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The lorry driver was not injured.

Investigations are now underway into the crash.