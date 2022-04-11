The hiking group bringing people together in the Lake District this Ramadan

Members of a Muslim women's walking group have celebrated Ramadan by exploring the Lake District.

Amira Patel founded Wanderlust Women a year ago to normalise Muslim women exploring the great outdoors and to boost their confidence.

The group, which is for Muslim women, as well as for those who want to learn more about the faith, met up in Glenridding together during an organised walk.

The event was supported by Anti Racist Cumbria which believes groups like Wanderlust Women are helping to break down barriers when it comes to those forming a bond regardless of faith.

Amira moved to Penrith almost a year ago after falling in love with the area.

Amira moved to the Lake District almost a year ago Credit: ITV

She said: "We want to show that this is part of our identity and I'm really excited to celebrate Ramadan with everyone here and it's been nearly a year now since I came here and I'm really excited to see how we're expanding within our own community but with the outer community as well."

The group is also supported by those with no direct link to the Muslim community.

The women have participated in a variety of activities such as hiking, rock climbing , ghyll scrambling and wild swimming.

They have also launched adventure retreats in the Lake District which consists of a weekend full of learning, adventure, mindfulness and connecting to nature.