'This must be a joke?' Carlisle's £50,000 pop-up park causes controversy

Carlisle's new pop-up park has caused controversy after it was unveiled last week.

The £50,000 project has received mixed reviews due to the cost.

Some people have taken to social media to express how they feel about the project.

One said: "Absolutely appalled by the decision to spend our money on this. We have a perfectly beautiful park within walking distance of this site"

While another wrote: "This must be a joke. £50,000?? And we are having our ills increased left right and centre including council tax."

However, others have noted that the new space is good for children and increases the amount of seating in the city centre.

The park was funded by the Government Credit: ITV

The park will be in place for several months and was possible due to the Welcome Back Fund which aims to boost tourism after Covid.

A Carlisle City Council spokesperson said: "The new temporary site provides additional seating for shoppers and visitors to the city. It is already in use and is in place in advance of the Easter International Market which attracts thousands of visitors to the city.

"The funding to set up the site came from government. The Welcome Back Fund supported local authorities to develop plans for responding to the medium-term impact of Covid-19 including trialling new ideas particularly where these relate to the High Street.

"The funding could only be used for non-permanent public realm adaptations to boost the look and feel of the high streets.

"The items making up the temporary installation have been designed and procured in such a way that they can be re-used elsewhere in the city centre or on council green spaces as required."