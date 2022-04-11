Whitehaven's historic lighthouse has been unveiled following works to restore it to its former glory.

The West Pier lighthouse has now been finished, with work to the North Pier still ongoing with an aim to be finished by May.

Restoration work has included replacing the roof structure and windows, repainting the exterior, repairing the internal and external ironworks and replacing the beacon. Doors and a new cable supplying power to the lighthouse has also been installed.

The project has been mostly funded by Sellafield Ltd's SiX programme as well as other donations by companies and individuals.

CRS Facility Management has been the main contractor for the project, along with help from a number of other local firms.

The West Pier lighthouse has been completed before the North Pier Credit: ITV

Copeland Mayor Mike Starkie said: "It's great news to hear that the West Pier Lighthouse is now complete and work is nearly complete on the Northern Pier Lighthouse. These two enduring structures are truly beacons of light which will set the tone for many more exciting projects to come.

"I commend everyone who has worked so hard over the last few months, but this is only the beginning of more transformative developments that are on the horizon, not least The Edge Coastal Activities Centre."

John Baker, who is the Chief Executive of Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners thanked those who have helped with the project, which he described as "challenging".

He said: "I would like to thank everybody that has worked so hard and preserved during what has been a challenging project at times.

"Everyone can now feel satisfied they have achieved something that will have tangible benefits for Whitehaven and the local community."