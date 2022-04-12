A convicted Carlisle sex offender dressed up as Santa Claus to give presents to children.

Darren McGuinness, 48, admitted breaching a court order as he helped to arrange a church Christmas party.

McGuinness was convicted in May 2011 for downloading indecent images of children.

As part of the sentencing, McGuinness was made subject to the strict terms of a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) aimed at preventing repeat offending.

But at Carlisle Magistrates Court on Monday 11 April McGuinness pleaded guilty to two breaches of that order.

Court papers show that on Saturday 30 October, last year he first breached the court order by organising and attending a family Halloween party in the city.

Then just weeks later, on Saturday 18 December, McGuinness dressed up as Santa Claus and handed out gifts to children inside a makeshift grotto at a church Christmas party.

In both cases, he was aware there would be under-16s present at the functions in Carlisle.

The district judge committed the case for sentence to Carlisle Crown Court.

McGuinness is due to appear there on 13 May, and was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.