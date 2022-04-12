Funeral of Cumbrian photographer who raised awareness of muscle wasting disease to take place
A Cumbrian photographer who had a muscle wasting disease is set to have his funeral in Maryport.
Jordan Mossom, who raised awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy through his photography passed away on Saturday 2 April.
His funeral will take place on Tuesday 12 April at 11am in St Mary's Church in Maryport.
He used his camera skills to document the reality of living with a disability.
Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder characterized by the progressive loss of muscle. It is a multi-systemic condition, affecting many parts of the body, which results in deterioration of the skeletal, heart, and lung muscles.
He produced a collection of photographs in the first months of the coronavirus lockdown, between March and May, when Jordan was shielding.
Jordan completed a BA Photography(Hons) degree from the University of Cumbria in 2020.
He took photos using a camera on a tripod which could be controlled remotely.
They gave an intimate look into his life using medical equipment such as a ventilator and hoist.