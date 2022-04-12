A Cumbrian photographer who had a muscle wasting disease is set to have his funeral in Maryport.

Jordan Mossom, who raised awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy through his photography passed away on Saturday 2 April.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday 12 April at 11am in St Mary's Church in Maryport.

He used his camera skills to document the reality of living with a disability.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder characterized by the progressive loss of muscle. It is a multi-systemic condition, affecting many parts of the body, which results in deterioration of the skeletal, heart, and lung muscles.

Jordan took photos to give an insight into his life

He produced a collection of photographs in the first months of the coronavirus lockdown, between March and May, when Jordan was shielding.

Jordan completed a BA Photography(Hons) degree from the University of Cumbria in 2020.

He took photos using a camera on a tripod which could be controlled remotely.

They gave an intimate look into his life using medical equipment such as a ventilator and hoist.