A rare Mediterranean Miniature Donkey has been born at Wetheriggs Animal Rescue.

News of new arrival Lorenzo has coincided well with the Easter holidays and has attracted lots of visitors.

Lorenzo tends to stay close to his mum Cara who was born in Penrith in 2014 but the pair have now been moved to Barnard Castle.

Mediterranean Miniature Donkeys are extremely rare, with fewer than a thousand around the world.

On average the breed do not tend to grow taller than 36 inches.

Next year it is hoped that Lorenzo's older sister Josie will have a baby of her own to ensure the survival of the breed.