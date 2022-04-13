Family and friends have paid tribute to the life of a teenager who died following a collision on the A595 in West Cumbria.

14-year-old Ted Southward, from Waberthwaite, died at the scene of a crash at Prospect Hill on Friday night.

Ted's friends describe him as: “Funny, kind, talented, fearless, legend."

In a statement his family says: “Ted was one in a million, loved and respected by so many. He was at his happiest covered in grease, working on engines, racing his car or driving tractors.

“An absolute belter of a lad, who would have grown into an amazing man. Our hearts and lives are shattered, forever and ever.”

Police were called to the collision at 8.06pm on Friday 8 April.

Ted was the rider of a mountain bike which was involved in a collision with a silver Kia Sorento.

Detectives are still looking to speak to anyone with information which can be reported online or via non-emergency 101.