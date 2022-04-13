Family pay tribute to Cumbrian man who died in A66 crash at Warcop

The family of a Cumbrian man who died in a crash on the A66, Warcop have paid tribute to his life.

25-year-old Ryan Hindson of Warcop died at the scene of the collision on Saturday 9 April.

His family said: "Ryan was a larger than life character who made a big impression wherever he went, he loved nothing more than winding his family up and having great banter with everyone. He has left a massive hole in his family and the community.

"Ryan lived in Appleby up to being a teenager before moving to Warcop. He attended both the town's Primary & Grammar schools and played football for the Appleby youth teams. It was in his last year at school when he discovered his love for the outdoors by going beating up at Flakebridge wood.

"Ryan then went on to attend Newton Rigg college to study agriculture whilst doing an apprenticeship at Longriggs Farm at Breaks Hall. He also worked for Tyla Tree Services, Schug farm and had a brief spell building with his dad before returning to farming his true passion. He was currently working at Metcalfe farm at Kirkby Thore who he thought very highly of especially little Jack - his sidekick.

"Ryan had a short spell playing rugby at Upper Eden Rugby Club but unfortunately his love for beating, hunting and farming meant he could not commit fully.

"Ryan's true passion in life though was his dogs Stella and Tyson who he loved nothing more than to take up on the fell and go hunting with, he was at his happiest with them and his partner Ellie who he had spent the last six years with."

Police were called to the collision on Saturday at 3:18pm following a report of a collision involving a car and a lorry.