Borders farmer live streaming lambing from her home

A Borders farmer will be showcasing lambing season on her farm to viewers around the world as part of Lambathon Live this Sunday 17 April.

Lambathon Live started on the first day of lockdown in 2020 and provided a way for people to connect with the countryside while stuck at home.

It has since gone from strength to strength and now stretches across two weeks with different farmers from across Scotland going live to millions of people on Facebook every day.

This Sunday, Jasmine Jackson will introduce viewers to the sheep and lambs on her family farm near Jedburgh.

She said: "The Lambathon is great to keep connecting people in towns and cities with what we’re doing.

"A lot of people don’t know where their food comes from and they don’t know what happens on a farm.

"To be able to welcome them is a really great thing."

The lambathon is hosted by agritourism organisation Go Rural, who promote tourism to working farms and crofts in Scotland.

The lambathon attracts viewers from around the world Credit: ITV

Agritourism is increasingly important to rural economies and is helping attract back visitors after a difficult few years.

Caroline Millar from the organisation said: "People are watching from New Zealand, the US, India, all sorts of places. And this is very good for agritoursim, because these people might want to come and visit Scotland as a result."

The Jackson family set up their farm as an attraction a year ago, and their bottle lamb feeding experience is popular with visitors.

The Lambathon really helped them develop their business.

Jasmine said: "It allowed us to go out into the fields and talk to people all over the world and find out what they want to know about farming."