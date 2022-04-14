WARNING: This article contains graphic images some readers might find distressing

The RSPCA have launched an appeal after two dead puppies with severe head injuries were found in the Carlisle area.

The spaniel puppies, aged about eight to 10 weeks, were found by a river near North View Cottage, Beaumont, by a member of the public who reported the matter to the RSPCA on Sunday 3 April.

Inspector Maryn Fletcher is now investigating and said the puppies - one black and one white - appeared to have suffered injuries consistent with them both being hit on the head before they were dumped.

He said: "Both puppies had wounds which suggest they had been hit over the head and suffered severe skull injuries and had heavy bleeding around their head and mouth.

The puppies were found on Sunday 3 April Credit: RSPCA

"One of the puppies had a skin condition and the other had a bloated stomach.

"I believe they have come from a litter bred by an unscrupulous dealer who realised they had health issues and they were not prepared to pay for any treatment for them so decided to dispose of them in this horrific way.

"I am very keen to find the person who owned the puppies - who were not microchipped - and I am hoping someone may know who they belonged to.

"I also want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area prior to the puppies being found at about 4pm."

The RSPCA are appealing for information Credit: RSPCA

A Black Ford van with red wheels had been seen in the area around this time and would like to trace the driver who may hold vital information.

He is also asking for motorists in the area to check their dash cam footage.