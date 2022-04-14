North Cumbria NHS urge public to 'plan ahead' for Easter bank holiday

The North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group is urging the public to "plan ahead" for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

They're asking for people to check pharmacy opening times, order repeat prescriptions and have a well-stocked medicine cabinet.

Helena Gregory, Pharmacy and Medicines Lead for NHS North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group said: "Patients with regular prescriptions should ensure that they have a supply of medication to last through the bank holiday weekend, keeping in mind the limited Pharmacy opening times.

"It’s always useful to keep your medicine cabinet stocked, even if you aren’t on regular prescriptions, having painkillers and plasters to hand is always useful."

Their medicine cabinet essentials list includes:

Painkillers such as paracetamol and ibuprofen, including for children, to be used for minor aches, pains (e.g. headaches and menstrual pain) and fever

Over-the-counter cough, cold and flu remedies, oral rehydration sachets and anti-diarrhoea tablets

Antacid tablets or liquid for indigestion, stomach ache and heartburn

Plasters, bandages and antiseptic for cuts and grazes

Due to high demand of NHS services in the region, they have asked the public to choose the right service for their needs as well as reminding people that A&E and 999 are there for emergency and the most serious conditions.