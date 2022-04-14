Road closed and heavy traffic due to HGV accident on A66

The A66 between the Brougham turn off (B6412) and the Temple Sowerby turn off is currently closed due to an accident.

Both ways are shut with heavy traffic.

The road was closed at 4pm and it is not yet known when it will reopen.

Police were called at 12:34pm Thursday 14 April to the report of a single vehicle collision involving a HGV.

There are no reported injuries but the road is blocked whilst recovery takes place.

Recovery are on scene, but the removal of the HGV may take some time.