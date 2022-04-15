The Rail Union RMT has confirmed that conductors employed by TransPennine Express will on strike over the Easter weekend in a long running dispute over pay.

Passengers are being advised not to travel over the Easter weekend and should only travel 'only if they absolutely have to', as the rail company will only be operating a limited service. Customers are being advised to check the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries ahead of any journeys.

The union is demanding enhanced flat payments of £250 for conductors on Rest Day Working (RDW) and £275 for working Sunday. These rates had previously been paid to conductors, and the union is asking they be restored.

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: "This escalation of our rock-solid strike action will bring TPE trains to a grinding halt and the bosses only have themselves to blame.

"What our members are demanding would cost TPE less money than the loss of revenue resulting from strike action.

"The public will be severely inconvenienced by this strike, and they should direct their wrath at TPE for not settling the dispute.

"RMT remains open to talks about properly rewarding our conductors for the crucial role they play in keeping the trains moving."

TransPennine Express will be operating a reduced service due to the strike action by conductors. Credit: PA

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “Sadly, strike action by RMT means there will be major disruption to our services over the bank holiday weekend, and we are recommending people avoid travel on Easter Saturday and Sunday.

“With major events including the Manchester City v Liverpool FA Cup semi-final planned to take place over the affected dates, we are urging people to plan ahead and seek alternative transport.”

TransPennine operate the Manchester to Edinburgh and Glasgow services.

Further strikes by RMT are planned to take place on Sundays from 10 April up to and including 5 June, and on the following weekends: 16 and 17 April, Saturday 30 April and Sunday 1 May and Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 June.