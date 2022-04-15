Witnesses sought after man seriously assaulted in Melrose

Police in the Scottish Borders are asking people to come forward after a 38-year-old man was seriously assaulted in Melrose.

The attack took place outside the Station Hotel on Market Square between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday, 9 April, 2022.

The victim suffered serious injuries to the face and was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1998 of 10 April.