Man charged following assault in Kendal town centre

A man has been charged following an assault in Kendal town centre over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Dylan Kempster, 18, of Gillinggate, Kendal has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of offensive weapon which took place on Saturday 16 April.

He is due in Barrow Magistrates Court today Tuesday 19 April.

Officers were called to the assault on Saturday evening which occurred in the alleyway leading to the back of Boyes car park and The Wine Bar.

A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries and has since been released from hospital.

Officers are investigating and are appealing to anyone who was in that area at the time and who may have witnessed something to get in touch.