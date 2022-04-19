Representing Border 19.04.22

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Boris Johnson says sorry again for his lockdown rule breaking. Peter MacMahon asks Rachel Watson from The Scottish Sun where the latest twist in the partygate saga leaves the Scottish Conservatives. Also on the programme with just over two weeks to the council elections we look at the issues exercising Dumfries and Galloway residents ahead of the vote. And Peter speaks to the Moderator of The Church of Scotland Lord Wallace after his Time for Reflection address to MSPs.