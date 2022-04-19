A young Cumbrian photographer's family have raised more than £4,000 for Jigsaw Cumbria’s Children’s Hospice following his death.

Jordan Mossom, from Maryport, raised awareness of his muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and died on 2 April.

Throughout his life he went to the charity, based in Carlisle, which also supported his family.

His family set up the online fundraiser, which has so fair reached £4,097, as a thanks for how much the charity helped them throughout Jordan's life.

Kate Allison, Team Lead at Jigsaw, said: "Jordan was a special young man who brightened up Jigsaw every time he visited us. It is incredible to see how much money has been raised in memory of Jordan so far and we want to thank his family for choosing to raise money for us and spreading the word about everything Jigsaw offers children and young people who have life limiting illnesses and their families.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated to the fundraiser, the money will be huge help in supporting us to continue offering care to other children and young people as we need to raise £2,126.46 to pay for all our care services for one whole day."

Jordan completed a BA Photography(Hons) degree from the University of Cumbria in 2020

Jordan studied photography at the University of Cumbria and used his skills to document the reality of living with a disability.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder characterised by the progressive loss of muscle. It is a multi-systemic condition, affecting many parts of the body, which results in deterioration of the skeletal, heart, and lung muscles.

He took photographs in the first months of the coronavirus lockdown, between March and May, when he was shielding.