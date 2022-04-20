College lecturers in Southern Scotland strike over pay

College lecturers in southern Scotland are on strike today (20 April) in a dispute over pay.

Dumfries and Galloway College is one of the sites affected by the national walkout from members of the EIS-Further Education Lecturers Association.

The organisation which represents colleges says it has already offered a significant wage rise.

EIS General Secretary, Larry Flanagan, said: "An EIS survey, conducted in late 2021, found that over half of the lecturers who responded had experienced higher workloads and higher levels of stress during the pandemic.

"Concerningly, a similar number of respondents reported that they had received no wellbeing check in from their employers.

"Despite this, college lecturers have continued to deliver high quality teaching and learning to the students they serve."

He added that the EIS-FELA "remain committed to negotiating an end to this dispute".