Dumfries and Galloway Council: voters prepare to head to polls

Greg Hoare reports.

Stretching from the coast of Cairnryan to Langholm, Dumfries and Galloway is one of Scotland's biggest local authorities, geographically at least.

The population is spread across 12 wards, many of them mostly rural, and on 5 May 2022, 43 councillors will be elected.

Most of the voters ITV Border spoke to in the region's biggest town, Dumfries, said their biggest concern was the area's roads and in particular the need to fix potholes.

It's an issue that impacts businesses as well, particularly ones like Galloway Cycling Holidays.

Owners Warren and Esther said the state of the roads were "shocking" and some were "unusable".

They said they were thankful to the current council administration, made up of 10 Labour and 10 SNP councillors, for supporting them, but urged more action to repair roads while improving public transport across the region.

They also urged new councillors to focus on making Dumfries and Galloway more attractive to workers as well as tourists, to help address a staffing shortage.

Others ITV Border spoke to said the region's town centres needed to be revived, having been badly affected by the pandemic as well as the shift towards online shopping.

Scott Mackay, Executive Director of Midsteeple Quarter, which supports the community ownership of previously empty buildings in Dumfries town centre, said councillors should listen to the community.

"High streets are the core, the heart of any town. If it's empty it affects the optimism and hope of people living in the town."

The current council administration is made up of a Labour-SNP partnership, and as the Single Transferable Vote system makes it difficult for any party to win a majority, this election could well see a similar outcome.

Both parties have said they would consider working together again, while Labour's Archie Dryburgh told ITV Border his party would not work with the Conservatives in Dumfries and Galloway.

The SNP's Stephen Thompson left the door open, saying "we're open to speak to everybody".

With 16 councillors, the Scottish Conservatives had the biggest representation on the current council, but are not part of the administration.

Unless almost all of their 24 candidates are elected they will be short of a majority, but candidate Gail MacGregor says "at least we're serious about trying to get in. Dumfries and Galloway votes Conservative, and then other parties collude together to set us to the side and essentially into opposition, so we need to elect more Conservatives".

Other parties could also have a say - the Liberal Democrats are standing five candidates, and are looking to improve on their one seat.

The Greens are standing their biggest ever slate of 10 candidates.

Alba have one candidate, while there are six independents and two candidates who have not listed a party.