Some Carlisle bus routes are due to be axed or revised in the coming weeks, leaving some people unable to leave their homes.

The 93/93A service from Carlisle to Burgh by Sands, Bowness on Solway and Anthorn will come to an end on Saturday 11 June as well as service 400 from Carlisle to Blackwell will also be stopping on the same date.

The 400 service from Carlisle to Silloth will continue to run, but it will have a revised timetable.

But this has left some people unable to get where they need to go.

One person affected by the changes that ITV Border spoke to said: "I would have to move house. I wouldn't be able to get shopping in, I'd be stuck. I just wouldn't be able to cope being out here without any transport.

"It's that serious."

Some routes will have revised times Credit: ITV

People who are campaigning against the axing of the 93.93A bus route want to have a meeting with Stagecoach to see what can be done.

Stagecoach Cumbria released a statement: "The harsh reality is that the pandemic has accelerated changes to people's travel patterns and so we have been faced with no alternative but to make changes.

"Cumbria County Council are funding concessionary pass holders on actual usage rather than at 2019 levels. As numbers of concessionary travellers have not recovered as we would have liked, this means that the routes are making losses we cannot continue to absorb.

"We have tried to achieve the best we can for the majority of people, but it demonstrates the real challenges of operating transport links in rural areas."