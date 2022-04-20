Representing Border 20.04.22

On tonight's programme - Boris Johnson brushes off renewed calls for him to quit claiming the opposition are stuck in a time warp for asking more questions about Downing Street parties. Nicola Sturgeon says sorry for her lockdown rule breaking - we've an interview with the First Minister on Partygate and plans for Indyref2. And Peter MacMahon asks Tim Durrant, Associate Director of The Institute for Government if the Prime Minister can succeed in shifting the focus from his lockdown rule breaking by saying he's getting on with the business of government. Also tonight - the growing frustration at the slow progress in bringing Ukrainian refugees to Scotland. Peter speaks to Scotland's Minister for refugees Neil Gray.

Play Brightcove video