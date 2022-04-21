Adoption agency celebrates first birthday having found homes for 120 children

Adopt Coast to Coast, the regional adoption agency for Cumbria, Durham and Sunderland has found homes for 120 children since its launch one year ago.

Cumbria County Council, Durham County Council and Together for Children, which delivers children's services on behalf of Sunderland City Council joined up in April 2021 to unite the services across the country to give adoption services a better chances to find the right homes for children in care.

77 adopters have been approved with over 70 more currently in the adoption application process.

Jo and Alex from Cumbria adopted Hannah.

Alex says: "Hannah is my alarm clock in the morning! My constant play companion. She keeps us very much in the present and we love having her laughter in the house.

"Of course there are moments which are less fun but we don't adopt or foster for that. We are doing it to help others to thrive. That's what love is - wanting people to thrive"

Paula Gibbons Head of Service for Adopt Coast to Coast said: "As we celebrate the first anniversary of Adopt Coast to Coast it is the ideal time to reflect on all that we’ve achieved, and how the team have come together over the last year.

"We launched at a time when there was a lot of uncertainty due to Covid and an ever-changing working environment, but the teams have fully embraced being part of Adopt Coast to Coast and working alongside their new colleagues.

"They have fully supported service improvements and are helping us to further develop and share learnings which will allow us to continue to find the best permanent homes for the children in our care and to support our adopters."