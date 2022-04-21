The first medical students to complete the SCOTGEM course in Dumfries and Galloway have graduated.

SCOTGEM is a national four-year scheme aimed at solving the lack of healthcare professionals in rural areas.

The NHS hope that those who have studied in the area will go on to work there as well.

A total of 55 students completed the course at Dumfries and Galloway Infirmary.

One of the course lecturers says the pandemic has shown it's more important than ever to retaining medical talent in the region.

Richard Voysey said: "I think we're all looking forward to a period of stability following covid. I can't wait to see this as a programme that really delivers what its aims are.

"It's going to bring more doctors into the area, it's going to be bringing more doctors back and it shows real good quality doctors."