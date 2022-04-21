A West Cumbrian man has broken his own record and ran his 111th marathon in as many days.

Last year Gary McKee ran 110 marathons in a row to raise money for charity and has set himself the challenge this year to run every day, totalling 365 marathons.

He managed to raise more than £120,000 for charity last year and now has the aim of raising a further £1million.

Gary's chosen charities are Macmillan Cancer Support and West Cumbria Hospice at Home - a charity that helps people who want to spend their final days in their own home.

Gary has managed to beat his own record Credit: Carlos Reina

The 52-year-old from Cleator Moor, clocked up more than 3000 miles in 2021 and if his 2022 challenge is successful, he will run more than 9,500 miles.

Each day Gary sets off from his home at 8am and usually finishes his run for the day around midday - this is all alongside his job at Sellafield.

Gary owns a total of 18 pairs of running shoes and never wears the same pair every day.

He was shortlisted for the Regional Fundraiser of the Year at the 2021 Pride of Britain Awards.