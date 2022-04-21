More than 850 hate crimes reported to Cumbria police over the past year

More than 850 hate crimes have been reported to police in Cumbria over the past year.

They include assaults, verbal abuse and damage to property. The constabulary says officers take the offences extremely seriously and can provide support to victims.

866 hate crimes reported to Cumbria Police between 1st April 2021 and 31st March 2022

Police are continuing to urge any victims of hate crime to come forward, stressing people should not have to put up with being targeted because of who they are.

Cumbria Constabularies Hate Crime lead Detective Chief Inspector Matt Scott said: "We recognise that contacting and reporting incidents to us may feel daunting in what can be a distressing time.

"If you do not feel you are able to contact us for any reason, you can talk to someone you trust to report on your behalf, or contact Victim Support, Cumbria Together or report a crime anonymously through the True Vision website.

"If you are a victim or witness a hate crime or hate incident, please report it to us so we can take action against those committing this type of crime."

Cumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: "We all want Cumbria to be a welcoming and safe place for everyone and any form of hate crime is wholly unacceptable.

"Being targeted for your sexuality, religion, race, gender or disability is a very stressful and scary situation and the Police want to help.

"Everyone is welcome in Cumbria and together we can make the county a safer place."

What is a hate crime?

Being targeted because of hostility or prejudice towards your disability, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

You can also be targeted for more than one characteristic or perceived characteristic.

Hate crimes can include but are not limited to: Assault; verbal abuse; damage to property; threatening behaviour; robbery; harassment; online abuse.

How to report a crime in Cumbria?

You can report a crime in several ways:

If it's an emergency and the crime is taking place, call 999 and ask for the police.

In an non-emergency, you can report online - Report a Non-Emergency Crime/Incident Online - Cumbria Constabulary, Report a Hate Crime - Cumbria Constabulary or speak to an officer via 101.

You can go to your local police station.

You can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you want to remain anonymous.

If you've experienced hate crime, you can also report the incident online through True Vision

What support is available?

Victim Support - https://www.victimsupport.org.uk/

If you want to speak to someone now, call Cumbria Police's free 24/7 Supportline - 08 08 16 89 111 or start a live chat. In an emergency always call 999.

Stop Hate UK - https://www.report-it.org.uk/ or 028 90 890 890