Cumbria police are appealing for witnesses following an assault at a taxi rank opposite Carlisle's train station.

The assault occurred at about 3.20am on Saturday 16 April where two people were injured.

Police arrested two men, aged 23 and 49, both from Carlisle, on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Both have now been released under investigation.

Officers want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.