Representing Border 21.04.22

On tonight's programme - As the Prime Minister faces a Commons inquiry on whether he lied to Parliament, and with growing discontent on the Tory backbenches, we ask if Boris Johnson might finally be reaching the end of the road. Peter MacMahon discusses the latest twist in the partygate scandal with Kieran Andrews from The Times and Paul Hutcheon from The Daily Record. Also on the programme, we report on pre-election clashes at First Minister's Questions. The SNP's accused of hammering drivers and squandering taxpayers money. But Nicola Sturgeon says her government's empowering councils to tackle tough challenges ahead