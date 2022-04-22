More than 300 Ukrainians have been issued visas so they can come to live in Cumbria or the South of Scotland.

These figures are from the 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme where UK residents can provide accommodation for refugees who will be allowed to stay here for up to three years.

Breakdown of figures by area:

212 are in Cumbria

56 are in Dumfries and Galloway

39 are in the Scottish Borders

The total across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland has now reached 33,939.

Local figures for the other scheme which allows Ukrainians to join relatives who already live in the UK have not been published.