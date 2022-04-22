Danny Hodgson's mum and siblings are returning home to Cleator Moor, Cumbria after spending months in Australia.

The former Carlisle youth player, 26, was attacked at Perth train station in Australia in September 2021.

After being left with life-changing injuries, he is now learning to walk again.

His family flew over to help him with his recovery and have been living there for the past few months.

Danny's mum Nicola will return home. Credit: 7News

Danny's mum Nicola is now flying home with his two siblings Abby, 19, and Joe, 18, but his partner Jess and father Peter will be staying in Australia.

Nicola posted on social media to announce they were travelling home, saying back in September that Abby and Joe's lives were "taken away so sudden".

She thanked everyone who has offered the family support since last year.

She said: "I leave today with my two other children... to go back to England and try to mend their lives that were taken away so sudden and they just had to get on with it because Danny was the one that needed us most.

Danny was playing football for ECU Joondalup when the unprovoked attack occurred.

"My kids ended college course and also gave up a Nuclear apprenticeship at Sellafield to fly to Oz to be at their brother's side (initially to say their final goodbyes).

"It's time for my youngest son to go back to college to pursue a career in music production and my daughter to pursue a career as a Nuclear professional.

"Thanks to Abby's tutor and HR at Sellafield they kept Abby's position and put her on a learning break. I can't thank these 2 professional enough for all their help."

Nicola explained that she is heartbroken to be leaving as they "didn't want to split the family".

Danny's attacker was jailed for three years and eight months for punching Danny which caused him to fall and hit his head.