Number of Carlisle city centre anti-social behaviour reports fall

The number of anti-social behaviour reports in Carlisle city centre have fallen following measures brought in the tackle the issue.

Carlisle’s Neighbourhood Police Team has been working with partners – as part of the Carlisle Local Focus Hub - after businesses and the public expressed concerns.

Measures include arrests and interviews and young people being referred to north Cumbria’s child-centred policing team.

Between 1 December 2021 and 31 January 2022, there were 110 incidents of anti-social behaviour and youth disorder reported in the city centre and Botchergate areas.

But in comparison, between 1 February and 30 March this year, there were 76 incidents.

Officers have been working with parents and the youths themselves to address the problems.

However, they said many parents were unaware of their child’s behaviour.

Officers have been working closely with schools, addressing the issues and providing talks to pupils on the damaging effects of anti-social behaviour.

This is as well as also increasing the number of officers and PCSOs dedicated to patrolling the city centre.

Inspector Mike Taylor said: "Since the introduction of these measures, reports of this type of behaviour have reduced significantly, making Carlisle city centre a more peaceful and enjoyable place for those who live, work and visit.

"However, we cannot and will not be complacent - and would encourage the public to continue to report issues of crime and anti-social behaviour in the city centre."

Carlisle City Council said it has set aside £20,000 to address anti-social behaviour in the city centre.