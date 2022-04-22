Cumbria police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in Carlisle involving some teenagers.

It occurred at around 12:45 on Monday 18 April 2022 on the junction of Sewell Road and Ridley Road, Carlisle.

The incident involved three males aged around 15-years-old.

They attempted a robbery on a nine-year-old boy. He was not injured and no property was taken.

The three male suspects were wearing dark coloured tracksuit style clothing and face coverings during the incident.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, have CCTV footage or information to identify the suspects.