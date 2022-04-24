Specialist search dogs could be sent to Ukraine to assist rescue efforts

Play Brightcove video

Specialist search dogs from southern Scotland could be deployed to Ukraine to assist in rescue efforts there.

The dogs are being trained to work with local emergency services, to find missing people and play a major role in large-scale search and rescue operations.

Their skills were put to the test in Auchenreoch Loch near Dumfries to help local organisations better support critical services, particularly in missing people and murder cases.

This team of specialist cadaver dog trainers from UK-K9 Training for Excellence work with the emergency services to find cadavers, as well as live humans, and get involved search missions here and overseas. Most notably the search for Madeleine McCann and April Jones.

Trainers use animal carcasses, like pig, to help train the dogs to find humans underwater, as it's very similar to human flesh. Credit: ITV Border

David Jones, from the team, says they are now in the process of getting a team out to Ukraine.

"We've got to look at the safety aspect of it," he said. "But we've offered our services, and next week we are translating the letters into Ukrainian.

"We've got the right guide to approach...if they want us, we'll come through with the cadaver dogs in the buildings and whatever else."

The local Coastguard in Dumfries and Galloway say they are looking into how the dogs can be used more in these water situations, after previous successful uses of search dogs.

Stewart Bryden, from HM Coastguard, said "we used one many years ago in the River Nith, on the Merse, and it was a positive find from the dog."

They said they're looking into the capabilities of the dogs and trainers, and to take a look at whether it'll be worth the investment going forward.

Nala is a 6 year old rottweiler and is one of many dogs training at the Loch

There were many people training their dogs at the event, which takes place throughout the weekend in Dumfries. Many of them ordinary owners who want to volunteer and help in rescue efforts.

One of those is Joanne Allenby, who has been training her dog Nala at home for a while. Today (Friday 22 April), it would be her first water search.

"She's a 6 year old Rottweiler, so she's a bit old to start training, but she's getting there," she said. "Originally my older dog, we trained to do search and rescue - not professionally but on our own.

"It sort of went from there. This is what we wanted to do."