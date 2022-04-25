Carlisle United legends reunite to relive their glory days at Brunton Park

Carlisle United Football Club legends returned to the pitch to play a match for charity, featuring past favourites from the club.

More than a thousand fans, past and present, turned up to watch the game which featured two favourite past eras.

Fans who support the current team and those who returned to see their old favourites cheered on as they watched.

The deckchair army from the mid-90s squared off against the double promotion winners of the noughties to raise money for players who have fallen on hard times.

Players from two eras returned Credit: ITV News

Current manager Paul Simpson attended to support those who used to play for his team.

He said: "The game raised thousands for a retired players charity supporting footballers who've fallen on hard times.

"So a great cause benefited handsomely from a good day out for all."