Eyemouth Coastguard are asking the public to avoid a whale washed up on Burnmouth harbour.

The rescue team were called on Saturday 23 April by UK Coastguard to a report of a dead whale south of Burnmouth harbour.

Nine members attended the scene where an 8.5 metre whale carcass had washed up on the rocks which appears to have been dead for some time.

Measurements and photographs were taken and the information passed on to the Marine Scotland directorate for further assessment.

The coastguard warned the public to avoid the whale due to being a significant health hazard.

They posted on their social media: "Decomposing whales pose a significant health hazard from bacteria so should not be approached."Whales are Royal Fish and the property of Marine Scotland. It is a criminal offence to interfere with the carcass."Members of the public are urged not to visit or approach due to the health risk and potential risk of serious personal injury."