Face mask guidance remains in place across NHS Borders hospitals and clinics

NHS Borders are asking all staff, patients and visitors to still wear a face mask to protect those who are at a greater risk from Covid.

Anyone attending their sites, which include hospitals and clinics, is expected to wear a Fluid Resistant Surgical Mask (FRSM) if they can.

Sarah Horan, Director of Nursing, Midwifery & Allied Health Professionals said: "It is important that you continue to wear a Fluid Resistant Surgical Mask when you are in a healthcare setting. Whether you are visiting a loved one, attending an outpatient appointment or being cared for in hospital, one of the best ways you can protect the most vulnerable people around you is to wear a face mask.

"If you attend any of our sites without a mask on, you will be asked to put one on.

"We care for very poorly and clinically vulnerable individuals who are at much greater risk of Covid-19 infection. So it is everyone’s responsibility to help protect those people by demonstrating Covid-19 sense and wearing a mask when attending any of our sites."