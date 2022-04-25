Motorcyclist, 60, dies in car crash on A72 near Innerleithen

A man has died in a crash while riding a motorcycle on the A72 near Innerleithen.

Officers were called around 3.50pm on Saturday 23 April, following reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

Emergency services attended and pronounced the 60-year-old motorcyclist dead at the scene.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.

The road reopened after being closed for six hours.