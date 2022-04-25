University of Cumbria students finally get their graduation

University of Cumbria students are finally getting their graduation after a two and a half year wait due to the Covid pandemic.

The week of ceremonies will be held in Carlisle Cathedral for the classes of 2020 and 2021, which will be the first graduations since November 2019.

Approximately 2,700 graduands will be attending over the course of five days, starting Monday 25 April, which will include 17 ceremonies.

The events will be held for those who studied programmes in academic fields from the arts, education, health, science and environment, and business, industry and leadership.

Many international students will also be celebrating as well as staff and students from the university's campuses in Carlisle, Ambleside, Barrow, Lancaster and London.

The students there will include many who were called upon and continue to work on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic - from nurses who joined the NHS during their final year of study; allied health professionals such as physiotherapists, paramedics and occupational therapists helping patients with their recovery; to teachers, and other public service professionals.

The ceremonies will also be streamed online for those who cannot attend in person.