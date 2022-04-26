Bank holiday disruption for West Coast Mainline customers

Train passengers in Cumbria and southern Scotland, who use the West Coast Mainline, are being urged to avoid travel this bank holiday weekend.

Euston Station is closed from Saturday until Monday for engineering works.

It means trains won't be running to or from London on those days via the West Coast route.

Network Rail is investing £19.1m to improve future journeys for passengers and freight on the West Coast main line and key routes in the Midlands and North West.

Network Rail is advising that the best time to travel will be on Friday 29 April and Tuesday 3 May.

Passengers needing to travel on the days in between could have longer journeys, fewer available seats, and may need to use rail replacement buses.

Dave Penney, Network Rail passenger director for the North West and Central region, said:

"We made great progress on major railway improvements over Easter and I'd like to thank passengers for their continued patience while we carry out more must-do work between April 30 and 2 May. We know there is never an ideal time to shut the railway but bank holidays continue to be the least disruptive time for us to carry out this essential maintenance.

"With Euston closed our advice is once again to travel either side of the bank holiday on Friday 29 April and Tuesday 3 May where possible, and to plan ahead by checking National Rail Enquiries to see how your journey could be impacted."

Essential work which will close the railway includes the following in the ITV Border region:

Bridge upgrade work in Carlisle

Track foundation strengthening in Carlisle

Track replacement on the West Coast main line in Carstairs in Scotland

Passengers are also being advised about RMT strike action which will affect TransPennine Express services across the north of England on both Saturday 30 April and Sunday 1 May.

Passengers should plan ahead on the Network Rail website, check with their train operators or visit the National Rail website for the latest journey information.