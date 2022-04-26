A Cumbrian boy has raised almost £255,000 for Ukraine after raffling his handmade wooden bowl.

Gabriel Clark, from a village near Kirkby Lonsdale, decided to use his woodwork skills to raise money for those suffering in Ukraine.

The 12-year-old's raffle soon went viral and attracted the attention from celebrities such as JK Rowling.

The winner of the raffle was announced on Sunday 17 April, but the fundraising page was left open for another six days after.

Gabriel previously spoke to ITV News about his craft:

It took Gabriel between four and five hours to make the bowl, which has the colours of the Ukrainian flag painted onto it.

The money raised will be going to Save the Children's Ukraine Appeal which will be able to buy supplies for children affected by the invasion.