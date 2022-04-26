Catch up on Representing Border - 26 April 2022

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - The Countdown to the council elections. We report on how concerns over schools and the pressures on social care are shaping the race in the Scottish Borders. The MSPs Rachael Hamilton and Christine Grahame join Peter MacMahon to debate the local and national issues at stake in next week's poll. Peter also speaks to Allan Faulds from the website Ballot Box Scotland to look at how the voting system used in council elections works and to consider the likely outcome in the South of ScotlandAlso on the programme, the SNP's branded corrupt over the botched CalMac ferries contract, but Ministers insist the government's intervention saved jobs on the Clyde

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: