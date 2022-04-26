A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the A72 near Innerleithen has been named.

Brian Wilson, 60, from Newtongrange died at the scene of the collision which also involved a car.

The crash took place on Saturday 23 April and officers attended the scene at around 3:50pm.

The male driver of the car and his female passenger were not injured.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged with alleged road traffic offences following the incident. He is due to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 26 April, 2022. The road reopened after a six hour closure.

In a statement Mr Wilson's family said: "We are utterly devastated by the tragic loss of our much loved husband, father, father-in-law and papa. He has been taken from us far too soon and will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: "At this time, our thoughts are very much with Mr Wilson’s family and friends."I’d like to thank those who stopped at the scene to assist and to those who have already provided statements to police, however, we would still urge anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not yet come forward to contact us. We are keen to hear from drivers, especially those with dash-cam footage who were on the A72 around the time, to get in touch with any information that may feel is relevant to our investigation."Please call Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 2322 of Saturday, 23 April, 2022."