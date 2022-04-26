Skip to content

NHS Borders second worst A&E waiting times in Scotland

Borders General Hospital
The figures have improved compared to the week before. Credit: ITV News

NHS Borders has the second worst A&E waiting times in Scotland, according to recent figures.

The data, for the week ending 17 April, shows that despite a slight improvement on the previous week, Borders General Hospital has 61.2% of their patients being seen and discharged from A&E within four hours.

But this is up from the previous week's figures leading up to 10 April which recorded 60.7% of patients being seen within four hours.

Scotland's overall number has also improved from 66.2% to 68.1%.

However, the Scottish Government's target is for 95% of patients to be seen and discharged within 12 hours.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway reported to see 84.8% of their patients within four hours.

