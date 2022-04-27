Borders Book Festival has announced the 2022 line-up which includes many famous faces.

The festival is set to return in June for a four-day stint and will include the likes of Dame Joanna Lumley, Julian Clary and Ed Balls.

Last year's event was scaled back due to Covid restrictions but this one will be returning to its former glory.

It will be going back to Harmony Garden in Melrose for the first time since 2019 where there will be children's activities, a festival artist and a mobile cinema.

The festival will run from 16-19 June and will feature more than 100 talks and performances.

Other famous faces making an appearance will be: Jack Dee, Andrew Marr, Clive Myrie, Gavin Esler and Allan Little, Val McDermid, Chris Brookmyre and Mark Billingham, Darren McGarvey, Jonathan Freedland and Fintan O'Toole, Lisa Jewell and Jenny Colgan, Gervase Phinn, Helen McGinn and Esme Young.

Festival director Alistair Moffat said: "We're raring to get the stage set and the show on the road to welcome our audience back to Harmony Garden after three long years."We're back with a bang! This year's programme will delight the crowds with what everyone has come to expect of the Borders Book Festival: lively debate, a broadening of minds, insightfulness - and, of course, a good dose of fun and laughter along the way."And boy, do we need it!"